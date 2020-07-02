Maverick McNealy hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. McNealy finished his round tied for 8th at 4 under with Webb Simpson, Jamie Lovemark, Lucas Glover, Scott Stallings, Pat Perez, Sam Burns, Bill Haas, and Adam Schenk; Doc Redman is in 1st at 7 under; and James Hahn, Emiliano Grillo, Chris Kirk, Cameron Tringale, Peter Malnati, and Rickie Fowler are tied for 2nd at 5 under.

On the 233-yard par-3 11th, McNealy's his chip went 13 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

After a 308 yard drive on the 555-yard par-5 14th, McNealy chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved McNealy to even for the round.

At the 160-yard par-3 15th, McNealy hit a tee shot 151 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 26-foot putt for birdie. This moved McNealy to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 446-yard par-4 16th hole, McNealy had a 161 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved McNealy to 2 under for the round.

After a 309 yard drive on the 577-yard par-5 17th, McNealy chipped his third shot to 1 foot, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This was his 4th under-par hole in a row and moved McNealy to 3 under for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, McNealy hit his next to the left side of the fairway and reached the green on his fifth shot, rolling a one-putt double bogey on the 455-yard par-4 18th. This double bogey was the end of his 4 hole birdie streak and moved McNealy to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 third, McNealy's 104 yard approach to 2 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved McNealy to 2 under for the round.

McNealy missed the green on his first shot on the 167-yard par-3 14th but had a chip in from 8 yards for birdie. This moved McNealy to 3 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 372-yard par-4 eighth hole, McNealy had a 89 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved McNealy to 4 under for the round.