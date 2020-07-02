In his first round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, Matthew Wolff hit 11 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 under for the tournament.

On the par-4 first, Wolff's 75 yard approach to 11 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Wolff to 1 under for the round.

At the 393-yard par-4 third, Wolff got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Wolff to even-par for the round.

On the 635-yard par-5 fourth, Wolff had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Wolff to 1 under for the round.

At the 167-yard par-3 fifth, Wolff hit a tee shot 176 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 3-foot putt for birdie. This moved Wolff to 2 under for the round.

On the 552-yard par-5 seventh, Wolff had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Wolff to 3 under for the round.

Wolff tee shot went 207 yards to the left rough and his chip went 21 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Wolff to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 425-yard par-4 10th hole, Wolff had a 121 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Wolff to 3 under for the round.

On the 233-yard par-3 11th, Wolff's tee shot went 220 yards to the left rough and his chip went 11 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 under for the round.

On the 577-yard par-5 17th hole, Wolff reached the green in 3 and sunk a 7-foot putt for birdie. This moved Wolff to 3 under for the round.