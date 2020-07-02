In his first round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, Matt Wallace hit 6 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet.

At the 233-yard par-3 11th, Matt Wallace hit a tee shot 207 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 22-foot putt for birdie. This moved Matt Wallace to 1 under for the round.

Wallace got a bogey on the 459-yard par-4 12th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Wallace to even-par for the round.

After a drive to right side of the fairway on the par-5 14th, Wallace hit his 242 yard approach to 13 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Wallace to 1 under for the round.

After a 327 yard drive on the 577-yard par-5 17th, Wallace chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Wallace to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 first, Wallace's 72 yard approach to 10 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Wallace to 3 under for the round.

After a drive to the left rough on the 635-yard par-5 fourth hole, Wallace hit an approach shot from 99 yards to 10 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Wallace to 4 under for the round.

At the 167-yard par-3 fifth, Wallace hit a tee shot 174 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 3-foot putt for birdie. This moved Wallace to 5 under for the round.

On his tee stroke on the 461-yard par-4 sixth, Wallace went into the fairway bunker and proceeded to hit his next shot to the left rough leading to his bogey. He hit his third onto the green and had a two-putt to finish the hole. This moved Wallace to 4 under for the round.

On the 552-yard par-5 seventh hole, Wallace reached the green in 3 and sunk a 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Wallace to 5 under for the round.

Wallace hit his tee at the green on the 207-yard par-3 ninth, setting himself up for a long 40-foot birdie putt, which he converted. This moved Wallace to 6 under for the round.