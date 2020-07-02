-
Matt Jones shoots 1-over 73 in round one of the Rocket Mortgage Classic
July 02, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Matt Jones hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, finishing at 1 over for the tournament.
After a 292 yard drive on the 397-yard par-4 first, Jones chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Jones to 1 over for the round.
On the 453-yard par-4 second, Jones had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Jones to 2 over for the round.
On the 635-yard par-5 fourth hole, Jones reached the green in 3 and sunk a 35-inch putt for birdie. This moved Jones to 1 over for the round.
Jones got a bogey on the 459-yard par-4 12th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Jones to 2 over for the round.
On the 393-yard par-4 13th, Jones had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Jones to 3 over for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 446-yard par-4 16th hole, Jones had a 157 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Jones to 2 over for the round.
After a 317 yard drive on the 577-yard par-5 17th, Jones chipped his third shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Jones to 1 over for the round.
