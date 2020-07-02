Matt Every hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, finishing at even for the tournament.

On the 425-yard par-4 10th, Every had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Every to 1 over for the round.

At the 233-yard par-3 11th, Every hit a tee shot 201 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 3-foot putt for birdie. This moved Every to even for the round.

Every got a bogey on the 393-yard par-4 13th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Every to 1 over for the round.

On the 555-yard par-5 14th, Every had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Every to even-par for the round.

After a tee shot at the green on the 160-yard par-3 15th, Every missed a birdie attempt from 6-feet taking a par. This left Every to even for the round.

At the 446-yard par-4 16th, Every got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Every to 1 over for the round.

After a 312 yard drive on the 577-yard par-5 17th, Every chipped his third shot to 10 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Every to even-par for the round.

On the 393-yard par-4 third hole, Every reached the green in 2 and sunk a 27-foot putt for birdie. This moved Every to 1 under for the round.

On the 207-yard par-3 ninth, Every's tee shot went 202 yards to the left rough and his chip went 15 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even for the round.