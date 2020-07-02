-
Martin Trainer shoots 1-under 71 in round one of the Rocket Mortgage Classic
July 02, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Martin Trainer hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, finishing at 1 under for the tournament.
At the 233-yard par-3 11th, Trainer hit a tee shot 207 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 23-foot putt for birdie. This moved Trainer to 1 under for the round.
At the 393-yard par-4 13th, Trainer reached the green in 2 and rolled a 40-foot putt for birdie. This put Trainer at 2 under for the round.
On the 555-yard par-5 14th, Trainer had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Trainer to 3 under for the round.
At the 160-yard par-3 15th, Trainer hit a tee shot 149 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 18-foot putt for birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Trainer to 4 under for the round.
After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Trainer hit his next to the left side of the fairway. He hit his fourth shot to the green and had a two-putt for a bogey on the par-5 fourth. This moved Trainer to 1 under for the round.
On the 552-yard par-5 seventh hole, Trainer reached the green in 3 and sunk a 8-foot putt for birdie. This moved Trainer to 2 under for the round.
On the 372-yard par-4 eighth, Trainer had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Trainer to 1 under for the round.
