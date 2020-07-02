Mark Hubbard hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, finishing at 5 under for the tournament.

On the 425-yard par-4 10th hole, Hubbard reached the green in 2 and sunk a 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hubbard to 1 under for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Hubbard hit his next to the left side of the fairway and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 459-yard par-4 12th. This moved Hubbard to even for the round.

On the 577-yard par-5 17th, Hubbard had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Hubbard to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right intermediate rough on the 397-yard par-4 first hole, Hubbard had a 99 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Hubbard to 2 under for the round.

After a 324 yard drive on the 393-yard par-4 third, Hubbard chipped his second shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Hubbard to 3 under for the round.

After a 311 yard drive on the 635-yard par-5 fourth, Hubbard chipped his third shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Hubbard to 4 under for the round.

On the par-5 seventh, Hubbard's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hubbard to 5 under for the round.

After a tee shot at the green on the 207-yard par-3 ninth, Hubbard missed a birdie attempt from 9-feet taking a par. This left Hubbard to 5 under for the round.