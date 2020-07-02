-
Mark Anderson shoots 4-under 68 in round one of the Rocket Mortgage Classic
July 02, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Mark Anderson hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, finishing at 4 under for the tournament.
After a 313 yard drive on the 635-yard par-5 fourth, Anderson chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Anderson to 1 under for the round.
After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Anderson hit his next shot to the green and got down for birdie on par-4 12th. This moved Anderson to 2 under for the round.
On the 555-yard par-5 14th hole, Anderson reached the green in 3 and sunk a 33-inch putt for birdie. This moved Anderson to 3 under for the round.
On the 446-yard par-4 16th, Anderson had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Anderson to 2 under for the round.
On the 577-yard par-5 17th, Anderson had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Anderson to 3 under for the round.
On the 455-yard par-4 18th hole, Anderson reached the green in 2 and sunk a 29-foot putt for birdie. This moved Anderson to 4 under for the round.
