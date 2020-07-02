-
Luke List shoots 3-under 69 in round one of the Rocket Mortgage Classic
July 02, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
In his first round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, Luke List hit 8 of 14 fairways and 15 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 under for the tournament.
List got a bogey on the 397-yard par-4 first, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving List to 1 over for the round.
On the par-5 fourth, List's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved List to even-par for the round.
On the par-4 10th, List's 92 yard approach to 11 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved List to 1 under for the round.
List hit his drive 352 yards getting on the green in 2, and rolled a birdie on the 555-yard par-5 14th. This moved List to 2 under for the round.
On the 577-yard par-5 17th, List had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved List to 3 under for the round.
