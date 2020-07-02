Luke Donald hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, finishing at 3 under for the tournament.

After a 302 yard drive on the 555-yard par-5 14th, Donald chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Donald to 1 under for the round.

On the 577-yard par-5 17th, Donald had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Donald to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 393-yard par-4 third hole, Donald had a 74 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Donald to 3 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 635-yard par-5 fourth hole, Donald hit an approach shot from 132 yards to 13 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Donald to 4 under for the round.

After a 276 yard drive on the 461-yard par-4 sixth, Donald chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Donald to 3 under for the round.

On the 552-yard par-5 seventh, Donald had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Donald to 4 under for the round.

On the 207-yard par-3 ninth, Donald's tee shot went 218 yards to the left rough and his chip went 23 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 under for the round.