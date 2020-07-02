In his first round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, Lucas Glover hit 13 of 14 fairways and 15 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 5 under for the tournament. Glover finished his round tied for 5th at 5 under with Adam Hadwin, James Hahn, Chris Kirk, and Rickie Fowler; Scott Stallings and Doc Redman are tied for 1st at 7 under; and Emiliano Grillo and Peter Malnati are tied for 3rd at 6 under.

After a 327 yard drive on the 393-yard par-4 third, Glover chipped his second shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Glover to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to left side of the fairway on the par-5 fourth, Glover hit his 82 yard approach to 8 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Glover to 2 under for the round.

At the 167-yard par-3 fifth, Glover hit a tee shot 175 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 4-foot putt for birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Glover to 3 under for the round.

Glover got a bogey on the 372-yard par-4 eighth, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Glover to 2 under for the round.

At the 233-yard par-3 11th, Glover hit a tee shot 202 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 24-foot putt for birdie. This moved Glover to 3 under for the round.

On the par-4 13th, Glover's 117 yard approach to 2 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Glover to 4 under for the round.

On the 555-yard par-5 14th, Glover had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Glover to 5 under for the round.

On the 160-yard par-3 15th, Glover's tee shot went 143 yards to the right rough and his chip went 12 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 4 under for the round.

On the 577-yard par-5 17th, Glover had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Glover to 5 under for the round.