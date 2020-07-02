-
Lucas Bjerregaard comes back from a rocky start in round one of the Rocket Mortgage Classic
July 02, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Lucas Bjerregaard hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, and rebounded from a poor front to deliver a strong finish. Bjerregaard finished his round tied for 23rd at 3 under; Scott Stallings and Doc Redman are tied for 1st at 7 under; Adam Hadwin, Emiliano Grillo, and Peter Malnati are tied for 3rd at 6 under; and James Hahn, Rickie Fowler, Chris Kirk, Richy Werenski, and Lucas Glover are tied for 6th at 5 under.
On the 459-yard par-4 12th, Lucas Bjerregaard had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Lucas Bjerregaard to 1 over for the round.
Bjerregaard got a bogey on the 446-yard par-4 16th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Bjerregaard to 2 over for the round.
On the 577-yard par-5 17th, Bjerregaard had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Bjerregaard to 1 over for the round.
On the 393-yard par-4 third hole, Bjerregaard reached the green in 2 and sunk a 11-foot putt for birdie. This moved Bjerregaard to even for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 461-yard par-4 sixth hole, Bjerregaard had a 137 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Bjerregaard to 1 under for the round.
At the par-5 seventh, Bjerregaard chipped in his third shot from 11 yards off the green, scoring a eagle for the hole. This moved Bjerregaard to 3 under for the round.
