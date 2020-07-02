-
Lanto Griffin shoots 2-under 70 in round one of the Rocket Mortgage Classic
July 02, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
In his first round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, Lanto Griffin hit 11 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Griffin finished his round tied for 29th at 2 under; Doc Redman is in 1st at 7 under; Emiliano Grillo, Scott Stallings, and Peter Malnati are tied for 2nd at 6 under; and Lucas Glover, Adam Hadwin, James Hahn, Chris Kirk, and Rickie Fowler are tied for 5th at 5 under.
On the par-4 first, Griffin's 76 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Griffin to 1 under for the round.
On the 552-yard par-5 seventh, Griffin had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Griffin to 2 under for the round.
On the 577-yard par-5 17th, Griffin had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Griffin to 3 under for the round.
Griffin got a bogey on the 455-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Griffin to 2 under for the round.
