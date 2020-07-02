-
Kyoung-Hoon Lee shoots 3-under 69 in round one of the Rocket Mortgage Classic
July 02, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Kyoung-Hoon Lee hit 15 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Lee finished his round tied for 17th at 3 under; Doc Redman is in 1st at 7 under; James Hahn, Emiliano Grillo, Chris Kirk, Cameron Tringale, Peter Malnati, and Rickie Fowler are tied for 2nd at 5 under; and Webb Simpson, Maverick McNealy, Jamie Lovemark, Lucas Glover, Scott Stallings, Pat Perez, Sam Burns, Bill Haas, and Adam Schenk are tied for 8th at 4 under.
At the 233-yard par-3 11th, Lee hit a tee shot 201 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 3-foot putt for birdie. This moved Lee to 1 under for the round.
On the par-5 14th, Lee's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Lee to 2 under for the round.
On the 461-yard par-4 sixth, Lee had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Lee to 1 under for the round.
On the 552-yard par-5 seventh hole, Lee reached the green in 3 and sunk a 12-foot putt for birdie. This moved Lee to 2 under for the round.
On the 372-yard par-4 eighth hole, Lee reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Lee to 3 under for the round.
