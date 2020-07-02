-
Kyle Stanley shoots 2-over 74 in round one of the Rocket Mortgage Classic
July 02, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
In his first round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, Kyle Stanley hit 8 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. Stanley finished his round tied for 112th at 2 over; Scott Stallings and Doc Redman are tied for 1st at 7 under; Emiliano Grillo and Peter Malnati are tied for 3rd at 6 under; and Chase Seiffert, Chris Kirk, Adam Hadwin, James Hahn, Richy Werenski, Lucas Glover, and Rickie Fowler are tied for 5th at 5 under.
Stanley got a bogey on the 455-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Stanley to 2 over for the round.
On the par-4 third, Stanley's 89 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Stanley to 1 over for the round.
On the 461-yard par-4 sixth, Stanley had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Stanley to 2 over for the round.
On the 552-yard par-5 seventh hole, Stanley reached the green in 3 and had a three-putt after missing a 4 feet putt he finished with a 3-putt bogey, putting him at 3 over for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 372-yard par-4 eighth hole, Stanley had a 134 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Stanley to 2 over for the round.
