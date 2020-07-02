-
Kurt Kitayama shoots 1-under 71 in round one of the Rocket Mortgage Classic
July 02, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
In his first round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, Kurt Kitayama hit 9 of 14 fairways and 8 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Kitayama finished his round tied for 48th at 1 under; Scott Stallings and Doc Redman are tied for 1st at 7 under; Emiliano Grillo, Chase Seiffert, and Peter Malnati are tied for 3rd at 6 under; and Chris Kirk, Richy Werenski, Lucas Glover, Adam Hadwin, James Hahn, and Rickie Fowler are tied for 6th at 5 under.
On the par-4 second, Kitayama's 134 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Kitayama to 1 under for the round.
After a 319 yard drive on the 635-yard par-5 fourth, Kitayama chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Kitayama to 2 under for the round.
On the 552-yard par-5 seventh hole, Kitayama reached the green in 4 and had a three-putt after missing a 4 feet putt he finished with a 3-putt double bogey, putting him at even-par for the round.
On the 577-yard par-5 17th hole, Kitayama reached the green in 3 and sunk a 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kitayama to 1 under for the round.
