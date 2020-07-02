-
Kristoffer Ventura putts well in round one of the Rocket Mortgage Classic
July 02, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- July 02, 2020
Kristoffer Ventura hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Ventura finished his round tied for 24th at 3 under; Scott Stallings and Doc Redman are tied for 1st at 7 under; Emiliano Grillo, Chase Seiffert, and Peter Malnati are tied for 3rd at 6 under; and Rickie Fowler, Chris Kirk, Adam Hadwin, Richy Werenski, James Hahn, and Lucas Glover are tied for 6th at 5 under.
On the 233-yard par-3 11th, Kristoffer Ventura's his chip went 19 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 459-yard par-4 12th hole, Ventura had a 139 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Ventura to even for the round.
After a 303 yard drive on the 555-yard par-5 14th, Ventura chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Ventura to 1 under for the round.
On the 397-yard par-4 first hole, Ventura reached the green in 2 and sunk a 29-foot putt for birdie. This moved Ventura to 2 under for the round.
After a 307 yard drive on the 552-yard par-5 seventh, Ventura chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Ventura to 3 under for the round.
