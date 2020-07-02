-
Kramer Hickok finishes with Even-par 72 in first round of the Rocket Mortgage Classic
July 02, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
In his first round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, Kramer Hickok hit 9 of 14 fairways and 15 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at even-par for the tournament.
Hickok got a bogey on the 453-yard par-4 second, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hickok to 1 over for the round.
On the 233-yard par-3 11th, Hickok hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 5-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Hickok at 2 over for the round.
After a 255 yard drive on the 459-yard par-4 12th, Hickok chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Hickok to 3 over for the round.
After a 335 yard drive on the 393-yard par-4 13th, Hickok chipped his second shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Hickok to 2 over for the round.
On the 555-yard par-5 14th hole, Hickok reached the green in 3 and sunk a 24-inch putt for birdie. This moved Hickok to 1 over for the round.
On the 577-yard par-5 17th hole, Hickok reached the green in 3 and sunk a 8-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hickok to 1 under for the round.
At the 455-yard par-4 18th, Hickok got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Hickok to even-par for the round.
