In his first round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, Kevin Tway hit 8 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at even-par for the tournament. Tway finished his round tied for 55th at even par Doc Redman is in 1st at 7 under, Peter Malnati is in 2nd at 6 under, and Rickie Fowler, Cameron Tringale, Chris Kirk, James Hahn, Adam Hadwin, Emiliano Grillo, and Scott Stallings are tied for 3rd at 5 under.

On the 233-yard par-3 11th, Tway's his chip went 15 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Tway hit his next to the left rough and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 455-yard par-4 18th. This moved Tway to 2 over for the round.

On the par-4 first, Tway's 105 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Tway to 1 over for the round.

Tway got a bogey on the 453-yard par-4 second, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Tway to 2 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 393-yard par-4 third hole, Tway had a 75 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Tway to 1 over for the round.

On the par-5 fourth, Tway's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Tway to even-par for the round.