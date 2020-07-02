-
-
Kevin Na finishes with Even-par 72 in first round of the Rocket Mortgage Classic
-
July 02, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- July 02, 2020
In his first round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, Kevin Na hit 6 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at even-par for the tournament. Na finished his round tied for 53rd at even par Doc Redman is in 1st at 7 under, Peter Malnati is in 2nd at 6 under, and Rickie Fowler, Chris Kirk, Adam Hadwin, James Hahn, Emiliano Grillo, Scott Stallings, and Cameron Tringale are tied for 3rd at 5 under.
At the 160-yard par-3 15th, Na hit a tee shot 146 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 2-foot putt for birdie. This moved Na to 1 under for the round.
At the 446-yard par-4 16th, Na got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Na to even-par for the round.
-
-
Don’t miss anything from the PGA TOUR & its partners
Connect to get special offers and updates
Please enter a valid email address.