In his first round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, Kevin Kisner hit 13 of 14 fairways and 15 of 18 greens in regulation, and finished the day without a bogey.

On the par-4 13th, Kevin Kisner's 124 yard approach to 10 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Kevin Kisner to 1 under for the round.

On the 555-yard par-5 14th hole, Kisner reached the green in 3 and sunk a 18-inch putt for birdie. This moved Kisner to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 397-yard par-4 first hole, Kisner had a 81 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Kisner to 3 under for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Kisner hit his next to the right side of the fairway reaching the green on his third shot and saving birdie on the par-5 fourth. This moved Kisner to 4 under for the round.

On the par-4 sixth, Kisner's 142 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Kisner to 5 under for the round.

On the 552-yard par-5 seventh hole, Kisner reached the green in 3 and sunk a 14-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kisner to 6 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 372-yard par-4 eighth hole, Kisner had a 147 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Kisner to 7 under for the round.