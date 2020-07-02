Kevin Chappell hit 15 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, finishing at 3 under for the tournament.

On the 555-yard par-5 14th hole, Chappell reached the green in 3 and sunk a 34-inch putt for birdie. This moved Chappell to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 446-yard par-4 16th hole, Chappell had a 165 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Chappell to 2 under for the round.

On the 455-yard par-4 18th, Chappell had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Chappell to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 second, Chappell's 131 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Chappell to 2 under for the round.

Chappell got a bogey on the 461-yard par-4 sixth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Chappell to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 552-yard par-5 seventh hole, Chappell hit an approach shot from 229 yards to 14 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Chappell to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 372-yard par-4 eighth hole, Chappell had a 108 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Chappell to 3 under for the round.