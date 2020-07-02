-
Keegan Bradley shoots 3-under 69 in round one of the Rocket Mortgage Classic
July 02, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
In his first round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, Keegan Bradley hit 8 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Bradley finished his round tied for 22nd at 3 under; Doc Redman is in 1st at 7 under; Peter Malnati is in 2nd at 6 under; and Cameron Tringale, Rickie Fowler, Chris Kirk, James Hahn, Emiliano Grillo, and Scott Stallings are tied for 3rd at 5 under.
On the par-4 second, Bradley's 152 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Bradley to 1 under for the round.
On the 393-yard par-4 third hole, Bradley reached the green in 2 and sunk a 22-foot putt for birdie. This moved Bradley to 2 under for the round.
On the 635-yard par-5 fourth hole, Bradley reached the green in 3 and sunk a 22-foot putt for birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Bradley to 3 under for the round.
Bradley got a bogey on the 393-yard par-4 13th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Bradley to 2 under for the round.
On the 446-yard par-4 16th hole, Bradley reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Bradley to 2 under for the round.
After a 319 yard drive on the 577-yard par-5 17th, Bradley chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Bradley to 3 under for the round.
