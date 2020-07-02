-
Bogey-free 2-under 70 by Josh Teater in the first round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic
July 02, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
In his first round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, Josh Teater hit 10 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, and finished the day without a bogey. Teater finished his round tied for 28th at 2 under; Doc Redman is in 1st at 7 under; Peter Malnati is in 2nd at 6 under; and Rickie Fowler, Cameron Tringale, Chris Kirk, James Hahn, Emiliano Grillo, and Pat Perez are tied for 3rd at 5 under.
On the 577-yard par-5 17th, Josh Teater had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Josh Teater to 1 under for the round.
On the par-5 seventh, Teater's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Teater to 2 under for the round.
