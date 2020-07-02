-
Joseph Bramlett shoots 2-under 70 in round one of the Rocket Mortgage Classic
July 02, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
In his first round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, Joseph Bramlett hit 11 of 14 fairways and 16 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Bramlett finished his round tied for 31st at 2 under; Scott Stallings and Doc Redman are tied for 1st at 7 under; Emiliano Grillo and Peter Malnati are tied for 3rd at 6 under; and Chase Seiffert, Chris Kirk, Adam Hadwin, James Hahn, Richy Werenski, Lucas Glover, and Rickie Fowler are tied for 5th at 5 under.
At the 446-yard par-4 16th, Bramlett got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 6 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Bramlett to 1 under for the round.
On the par-4 18th, Bramlett's 154 yard approach to 13 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Bramlett to 2 under for the round.
After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Bramlett hit his next to the left side of the fairway. He hit his fifth shot to the green and had a one-putt for a bogey on the par-5 fourth. This moved Bramlett to 1 under for the round.
At the 207-yard par-3 ninth, Bramlett hit a tee shot 202 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Bramlett to 2 under for the round.
