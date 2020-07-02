-
-
Jonathan Byrd shoots 2-under 70 in round one of the Rocket Mortgage Classic
-
July 02, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- July 02, 2020
-
Highlights
Jonathan Byrd birdies No. 17 in Round 1 at Rocket Mortgage
In the opening round of the 2020 Rocket Mortgage Classic, Jonathan Byrd makes a 4-foot birdie putt on the par-5 17th hole.
Jonathan Byrd hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, finishing at 2 under for the tournament.
On the 453-yard par-4 second, Byrd had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Byrd to 1 over for the round.
After a 317 yard drive on the 393-yard par-4 third, Byrd chipped his second shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Byrd to even for the round.
At the par-5 14th, Byrd chipped in his third shot from 8 yards off the green, scoring a eagle for the hole. This moved Byrd to 2 under for the round.
After a tee shot at the green on the 160-yard par-3 15th, Byrd missed a birdie attempt from 5-feet taking a par. This left Byrd to 2 under for the round.
Byrd got a bogey on the 446-yard par-4 16th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Byrd to 1 under for the round.
On the 577-yard par-5 17th, Byrd had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Byrd to 2 under for the round.
-
-
Don’t miss anything from the PGA TOUR & its partners
Connect to get special offers and updates
Please enter a valid email address.