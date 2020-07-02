-
Johnson Wagner shoots 5-under 67 in round one of the Rocket Mortgage Classic
July 02, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Johnson Wagner hit 15 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, finishing at 5 under for the tournament.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 425-yard par-4 10th hole, Wagner had a 140 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Wagner to 1 under for the round.
On the 555-yard par-5 14th hole, Wagner reached the green in 3 and sunk a 8-foot putt for birdie. This moved Wagner to 2 under for the round.
On the 446-yard par-4 16th, Wagner had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Wagner to 1 under for the round.
On the 577-yard par-5 17th, Wagner had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Wagner to 2 under for the round.
On the par-4 first, Wagner's 95 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Wagner to 3 under for the round.
At the 167-yard par-3 fifth, Wagner hit a tee shot 177 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 6-foot putt for birdie. This moved Wagner to 4 under for the round.
On the 552-yard par-5 seventh hole, Wagner reached the green in 3 and sunk a 14-foot putt for birdie. This moved Wagner to 5 under for the round.
