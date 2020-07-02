-
John Senden putts himself to an even-par first round of the Rocket Mortgage Classic
July 02, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
In his first round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, John Senden hit 8 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet.
On the par-4 13th, John Senden's 133 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved John Senden to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the right rough on the 577-yard par-5 17th hole, Senden hit an approach shot from 119 yards to 7 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Senden to 2 under for the round.
Senden got a bogey on the 455-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Senden to 1 under for the round.
On the 393-yard par-4 third hole, Senden reached the green in 2 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Senden to 2 under for the round.
On the 461-yard par-4 sixth, Senden had a bogey after hitting the green in 2 and three putting, moving Senden to 1 under for the round.
On the 207-yard par-3 ninth, Senden's tee shot went 208 yards to the left rough and his chip went 16 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.
