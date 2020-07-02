In his first round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, Jimmy Walker hit 8 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. Walker finished his round tied for 72nd at 2 over; Doc Redman is in 1st at 7 under; Peter Malnati is in 2nd at 6 under; and Rickie Fowler, Cameron Tringale, Chris Kirk, James Hahn, Emiliano Grillo, and Scott Stallings are tied for 3rd at 5 under.

On the 393-yard par-4 third hole, Walker reached the green in 2 and sunk a 12-foot putt for birdie. This moved Walker to 1 under for the round.

At the 552-yard seventh hole par-5, Walker hit his first tee shot to trouble having to take a drop and hit his second to the Right Rough. He eventually got on the green in 5 and had a two-putt double bogey. This moved Walker to 1 over for the day.

After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Walker hit his next to the left side of the fairway and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 372-yard par-4 eighth. This moved Walker to 2 over for the round.

On the par-4 10th, Walker's 89 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Walker to 1 over for the round.

At the 233-yard par-3 11th, Walker hit a tee shot 202 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 11-foot putt for birdie. This moved Walker to even-par for the round.

Walker got a bogey on the 393-yard par-4 13th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Walker to 1 over for the round.

On the 455-yard par-4 18th, Walker had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Walker to 2 over for the round.