In his first round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, Jason Dufner hit 12 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. Dufner finished his round tied for 72nd at 2 over; Doc Redman is in 1st at 7 under; Peter Malnati is in 2nd at 6 under; and Rickie Fowler, Cameron Tringale, Chris Kirk, James Hahn, Emiliano Grillo, and Scott Stallings are tied for 3rd at 5 under.

On the par-4 third, Dufner's 79 yard approach to 10 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Dufner to 1 under for the round.

After hitting his second shot into the fairway bunker, Dufner hit his next to the left side of the fairway. He hit his fifth shot to the green and had a one-putt for a bogey on the par-5 fourth. This moved Dufner to even-par for the round.

On the 552-yard par-5 seventh, Dufner had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Dufner to 1 under for the round.

On the 207-yard par-3 ninth, Dufner's his chip went 19 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even for the round.

On the 233-yard par-3 11th, Dufner's tee shot went 194 yards to the left side of the fairway and his chip went 8 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 393-yard par-4 13th hole, Dufner had a 98 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Dufner to even-par for the round.

Dufner got a bogey on the 446-yard par-4 16th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Dufner to 1 over for the round.

On the 455-yard par-4 18th, Dufner had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Dufner to 2 over for the round.