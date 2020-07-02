-
-
Jason Day shoots 2-under 70 in round one of the Rocket Mortgage Classic
-
July 02, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- July 02, 2020
-
Highlights
Jason Day makes birdie on No. 17 in Round 1 at Rocket Mortgage
In the opening round of the 2020 Rocket Mortgage Classic, Jason Day makes birdie on the par-5 17th hole.
Jason Day hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, finishing at 2 under for the tournament.
On the 393-yard par-4 third, Day had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Day to 1 over for the round.
After a drive to right rough on the par-5 fourth, Day hit his 97 yard approach to 2 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Day to even for the round.
On the 461-yard par-4 sixth hole, Day reached the green in 2 and sunk a 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved Day to 1 under for the round.
On the 552-yard par-5 seventh, Day had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Day to 2 under for the round.
After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Day hit his next to the left rough and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 372-yard par-4 eighth. This moved Day to 1 under for the round.
On the 555-yard par-5 14th, Day had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Day to 2 under for the round.
On the 577-yard par-5 17th, Day had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Day to 3 under for the round.
Day got a bogey on the 455-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Day to 2 under for the round.
-
-
Don’t miss anything from the PGA TOUR & its partners
Connect to get special offers and updates
Please enter a valid email address.