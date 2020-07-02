  • Jason Day shoots 2-under 70 in round one of the Rocket Mortgage Classic

  • In the opening round of the 2020 Rocket Mortgage Classic, Jason Day makes birdie on the par-5 17th hole.
    Highlights

    Jason Day makes birdie on No. 17 in Round 1 at Rocket Mortgage

    In the opening round of the 2020 Rocket Mortgage Classic, Jason Day makes birdie on the par-5 17th hole.