Jason Day hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, finishing at 2 under for the tournament.

On the 393-yard par-4 third, Day had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Day to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to right rough on the par-5 fourth, Day hit his 97 yard approach to 2 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Day to even for the round.

On the 461-yard par-4 sixth hole, Day reached the green in 2 and sunk a 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved Day to 1 under for the round.

On the 552-yard par-5 seventh, Day had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Day to 2 under for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Day hit his next to the left rough and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 372-yard par-4 eighth. This moved Day to 1 under for the round.

On the 555-yard par-5 14th, Day had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Day to 2 under for the round.

On the 577-yard par-5 17th, Day had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Day to 3 under for the round.

Day got a bogey on the 455-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Day to 2 under for the round.