Jamie Lovemark hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. Lovemark finished his round tied for 9th at 4 under; Doc Redman is in 1st at 7 under; Peter Malnati is in 2nd at 6 under; and Rickie Fowler, Cameron Tringale, Chris Kirk, James Hahn, Emiliano Grillo, and Pat Perez are tied for 3rd at 5 under.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 453-yard par-4 second hole, Lovemark chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Lovemark to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 635-yard par-5 fourth hole, Lovemark chipped in his fifth from 4 yards, scoring a par. This kept Lovemark at 1 under for the round.

On the 372-yard par-4 eighth, Lovemark had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Lovemark to even for the round.

At the 207-yard par-3 ninth, Lovemark hit a tee shot 214 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 24-foot putt for birdie. This moved Lovemark to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 425-yard par-4 10th hole, Lovemark had a 101 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Lovemark to 2 under for the round.

On the 233-yard par-3 11th, Lovemark's tee shot went 191 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 8 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 13th, Lovemark's 128 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Lovemark to 2 under for the round.

On the par-5 14th, Lovemark's approach shot set himself up for the eagle on the hole. This moved Lovemark to 4 under for the round.

After a tee shot at the 160-yard par-3 15th green, Lovemark suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 9-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Lovemark at 3 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 446-yard par-4 16th hole, Lovemark had a 147 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Lovemark to 4 under for the round.