James Nicholas hit 15 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Nicholas finished his round tied for 35th at 2 under; Scott Stallings and Doc Redman are tied for 1st at 7 under; Emiliano Grillo and Peter Malnati are tied for 3rd at 6 under; and Adam Hadwin, James Hahn, Lucas Glover, Richy Werenski, Chris Kirk, Chase Seiffert, and Rickie Fowler are tied for 5th at 5 under.

On the 461-yard par-4 sixth, James Nicholas had a double bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting, moving James Nicholas to 2 over for the round.

After a 314 yard drive on the 552-yard par-5 seventh, Nicholas chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Nicholas to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 372-yard par-4 eighth hole, Nicholas had a 91 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Nicholas to even for the round.

Nicholas tee shot went 221 yards to the left rough and his chip went 26 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Nicholas to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 10th, Nicholas's 86 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Nicholas to even-par for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 393-yard par-4 13th hole, Nicholas had a 73 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Nicholas to 1 under for the round.

On the 555-yard par-5 14th hole, Nicholas reached the green in 3 and sunk a 19-inch putt for birdie. This moved Nicholas to 2 under for the round.