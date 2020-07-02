In his first round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, James Hahn hit 12 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 5 under for the tournament. Hahn finished his round tied for 2nd at 5 under with Emiliano Grillo, Chris Kirk, Cameron Tringale, Peter Malnati, and Rickie Fowler; Doc Redman is in 1st at 6 under; and Webb Simpson, Pat Perez, Maverick McNealy, Jamie Lovemark, Lucas Glover, Scott Stallings, Bill Haas, and Adam Schenk are tied for 8th at 4 under.

On the par-4 first, Hahn's 113 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hahn to 1 under for the round.

Hahn got a bogey on the 453-yard par-4 second, getting on the green in 2 and three putting, moving Hahn to even-par for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 393-yard par-4 third hole, Hahn had a 83 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Hahn to 1 under for the round.

After a 305 yard drive on the 372-yard par-4 eighth, Hahn chipped his second shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Hahn to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 10th, Hahn's 108 yard approach to 10 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hahn to 3 under for the round.

On the 233-yard par-3 11th, Hahn's his chip went 14 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 393-yard par-4 13th hole, Hahn had a 106 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Hahn to 3 under for the round.

On the 555-yard par-5 14th hole, Hahn reached the green in 3 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hahn to 4 under for the round.

After a 299 yard drive on the 577-yard par-5 17th, Hahn chipped his third shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Hahn to 5 under for the round.