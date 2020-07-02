-
-
J.T. Poston shoots 3-under 69 in round one of the Rocket Mortgage Classic
-
July 02, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- July 02, 2020
In his first round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, J.T. Poston hit 13 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 under for the tournament.
On the par-4 10th, Poston's 123 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Poston to 1 under for the round.
On the 555-yard par-5 14th hole, Poston reached the green in 3 and sunk a 3-foot putt for birdie. This moved Poston to 2 under for the round.
Poston got a bogey on the 455-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Poston to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 393-yard par-4 third hole, Poston had a 79 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Poston to 2 under for the round.
After a 319 yard drive on the 635-yard par-5 fourth, Poston chipped his third shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Poston to 3 under for the round.
On the 207-yard par-3 ninth, Poston's tee shot went 211 yards to the fringe and his chip went 14 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 under for the round.
-
-
Don’t miss anything from the PGA TOUR & its partners
Connect to get special offers and updates
Please enter a valid email address.