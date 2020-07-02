In his first round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, J.J. Spaun hit 12 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 6 under for the tournament.

On the par-4 10th, Spaun's 120 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Spaun to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to right side of the fairway on the par-5 14th, Spaun hit his 275 yard approach to 6 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Spaun to 2 under for the round.

On the 160-yard par-3 15th, Spaun's his chip went 17 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.

On the 577-yard par-5 17th hole, Spaun reached the green in 3 and sunk a 3-foot putt for birdie. This moved Spaun to 2 under for the round.

Spaun got a bogey on the 455-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Spaun to 1 under for the round.

On the 397-yard par-4 first, Spaun had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Spaun to even-par for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 393-yard par-4 third hole, Spaun had a 71 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Spaun to 1 under for the round.

On the par-5 fourth, Spaun's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Spaun to 2 under for the round.

At the 167-yard par-3 fifth, Spaun hit a tee shot 174 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 11-foot putt for birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Spaun to 3 under for the round.

On the 461-yard par-4 sixth hole, Spaun reached the green in 2 and sunk a 21-foot putt for birdie. This was his 4th under-par hole in a row and moved Spaun to 4 under for the round.

On the 552-yard par-5 seventh hole, Spaun reached the green in 3 and sunk a sub 1-foot putt for birdie. This was his 5th under-par hole in a row and moved Spaun to 5 under for the round.

At the 207-yard par-3 ninth, Spaun hit a tee shot 206 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 23-foot putt for birdie. This moved Spaun to 6 under for the round.