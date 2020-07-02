-
Hudson Swafford shoots 5-under 67 in round one of the Rocket Mortgage Classic
July 02, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Hudson Swafford hit 15 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, finishing at 5 under for the tournament.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 425-yard par-4 10th hole, Swafford had a 89 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Swafford to 1 under for the round.
On the 555-yard par-5 14th, Swafford had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Swafford to 2 under for the round.
On the 577-yard par-5 17th, Swafford had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Swafford to 3 under for the round.
On the 397-yard par-4 first, Swafford had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Swafford to 2 under for the round.
After a 299 yard drive on the 635-yard par-5 fourth, Swafford chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Swafford to 3 under for the round.
On the 552-yard par-5 seventh, Swafford had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Swafford to 5 under for the round.
