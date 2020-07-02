In his first round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, Hideki Matsuyama hit 8 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 under for the tournament.

On the par-4 third, Matsuyama's 83 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Matsuyama to 1 under for the round.

At the par-5 fourth, Matsuyama chipped in his fourth shot from 4 yards off the green, scoring a birdie for the hole. This moved Matsuyama to 2 under for the round.

On the 552-yard par-5 seventh hole, Matsuyama reached the green in 3 and sunk a 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved Matsuyama to 3 under for the round.

On the 207-yard par-3 ninth, Matsuyama's tee shot went 218 yards to the right rough, his second shot went 8 yards to the right rough, and his chip went 6 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 under for the round.

On the 233-yard par-3 11th, Matsuyama's his chip went 17 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.

Matsuyama got a bogey on the 393-yard par-4 13th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Matsuyama to even-par for the round.

On the 555-yard par-5 14th hole, Matsuyama reached the green in 3 and sunk a 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Matsuyama to 1 under for the round.