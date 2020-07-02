-
-
Bogey-free 5-under 67 by Henrik Norlander in the first round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic
-
July 02, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- July 02, 2020
-
Highlights
Henrik Norlander makes birdie on No. 17 in Round 1 at Rocket Mortgage
In the opening round of the 2020 Rocket Mortgage Classic, Henrik Norlander makes birdie on the par-5 17th hole.
In his first round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, Henrik Norlander hit 14 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, and finished the day without a bogey.
After a 315 yard drive on the 393-yard par-4 third, Henrik Norlander chipped his second shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Henrik Norlander to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to left side of the fairway on the par-5 fourth, Norlander hit his 76 yard approach to 4 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Norlander to 2 under for the round.
At the 167-yard par-3 fifth, Norlander hit a tee shot 177 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 11-foot putt for birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Norlander to 3 under for the round.
On the par-4 sixth, Norlander's 163 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This was his 4th under-par hole in a row and moved Norlander to 4 under for the round.
On the 577-yard par-5 17th, Norlander had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Norlander to 5 under for the round.
-
-
Don’t miss anything from the PGA TOUR & its partners
Connect to get special offers and updates
Please enter a valid email address.