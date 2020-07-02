-
Harry Higgs shoots 3-under 69 in round one of the Rocket Mortgage Classic
July 02, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
In his first round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, Harry Higgs hit 10 of 14 fairways and 15 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 under for the tournament.
On the par-4 second, Higgs's 126 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Higgs to 1 under for the round.
After a 334 yard drive on the 393-yard par-4 third, Higgs chipped his second shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Higgs to 2 under for the round.
On the 635-yard par-5 fourth hole, Higgs reached the green in 3 and sunk a 4-foot putt for birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Higgs to 3 under for the round.
After a 256 yard drive on the 425-yard par-4 10th, Higgs chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Higgs to 2 under for the round.
After a 327 yard drive on the 393-yard par-4 13th, Higgs chipped his second shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Higgs to 3 under for the round.
On the 160-yard par-3 15th, Higgs hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 8-feet taking a par. This left Higgs to 3 under for the round.
