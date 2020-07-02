-
-
Harold Varner III shoots 2-under 70 in round one of the Rocket Mortgage Classic
-
July 02, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- July 02, 2020
-
Features
HVIII and Bubba vs. Jason Day and Wesley Bryan at Rocket Mortgage
In a show of support for the Rocket Mortgage Classic’s “Changing the Course” initiative, Bubba Watson and Harold Varner III teamed up against Jason Day and Wesley Bryan in a casual nine-hole exhibition at Detroit Golf Club to raise funds toward ending the digital divide in Detroit.
Harold Varner III hit 15 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, finishing at 2 under for the tournament.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 393-yard par-4 third hole, Varner III had a 70 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Varner III to 1 under for the round.
Varner III missed the green on his first shot on the 167-yard par-3 fifth but had a chip in from 6 yards for birdie. This moved Varner III to 2 under for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 552-yard par-5 seventh hole, Varner III hit an approach shot from 242 yards to 14 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Varner III to 3 under for the round.
After a tee shot at the 233-yard par-3 11th green, Varner III suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 8-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Varner III at 2 under for the round.
Varner III hit his drive 351 yards getting on the green in 3, and rolled a birdie on the 577-yard par-5 17th. This moved Varner III to 3 under for the round.
After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Varner III hit his next to the left rough and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 455-yard par-4 18th. This moved Varner III to 2 under for the round.
-
-
Don’t miss anything from the PGA TOUR & its partners
Connect to get special offers and updates
Please enter a valid email address.