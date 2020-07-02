-
Hank Lebioda shoots 1-under 71 in round one of the Rocket Mortgage Classic
July 02, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
In his first round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, Hank Lebioda hit 11 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Lebioda finished his round tied for 47th at 1 under; Scott Stallings and Doc Redman are tied for 1st at 7 under; Emiliano Grillo and Peter Malnati are tied for 3rd at 6 under; and Adam Hadwin, Richy Werenski, James Hahn, Lucas Glover, Chris Kirk, Chase Seiffert, and Rickie Fowler are tied for 5th at 5 under.
On the 167-yard par-3 fifth, Lebioda's tee shot went 172 yards to the left rough and his chip went 19 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.
Lebioda hit his drive to right side of the fairway on the 461-yard par-4 sixth hole, he sank his approach from 146 yards, scoring a eagle for the hole. This moved Lebioda to 1 under for the round.
