Greg Chalmers shoots Even-par 72 in round one of the Rocket Mortgage Classic
July 02, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Greg Chalmers hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, finishing at even for the tournament. Chalmers finished his round tied for 54th at even par; Doc Redman is in 1st at 7 under; Peter Malnati is in 2nd at 6 under; and Cameron Tringale, Rickie Fowler, Chris Kirk, James Hahn, Emiliano Grillo, and Scott Stallings are tied for 3rd at 5 under.
On the 555-yard par-5 14th hole, Chalmers reached the green in 3 and sunk a 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Chalmers to 2 under for the round.
Chalmers hit his tee shot 310 yards to the fairway bunker on the 446-yard par-4 16th. He ended up getting on the green in 3 and two-putting for a bogey. This moved Chalmers to 1 under for the round.
After a 286 yard drive on the 455-yard par-4 18th, Chalmers chipped his third shot to 10 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Chalmers to even for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 453-yard par-4 second hole, Chalmers had a 126 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Chalmers to 1 under for the round.
At the 461-yard par-4 sixth, Chalmers got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Chalmers to even-par for the round.
