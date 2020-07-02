In his first round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, Grayson Murray hit 8 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. Murray finished his round tied for 77th at 2 over Doc Redman is in 1st at 7 under, Peter Malnati is in 2nd at 6 under, and Rickie Fowler, Chris Kirk, Adam Hadwin, James Hahn, Emiliano Grillo, Scott Stallings, and Cameron Tringale are tied for 3rd at 5 under.

On the par-4 first, Murray's 79 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Murray to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right rough on the 393-yard par-4 third hole, Murray had a 88 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Murray to 2 under for the round.

At the 461-yard par-4 sixth, Murray got on in 3 and missed his bogey putt from 6 feet, finishing with a 3-putt double bogey. This moved Murray to even-par for the round.

Murray got a bogey on the 425-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Murray to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 12th, Murray's 149 yard approach to 13 feet set himself up for the bogey on the hole. This moved Murray to 2 over for the round.

At the 160-yard par-3 15th, Murray hit a tee shot 146 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Murray to 1 over for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Murray hit his next to the fringe and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 446-yard par-4 16th. This moved Murray to 2 over for the round.

On the 577-yard par-5 17th hole, Murray reached the green in 3 and sunk a 6-foot putt for birdie. This moved Murray to 1 over for the round.

On the 455-yard par-4 18th, Murray had a bogey after hitting the green in 2 and three putting, moving Murray to 2 over for the round.