-
-
George McNeill posts bogey-free 5-under 67 l in the first round of the Rocket Mortgage Classic
-
July 02, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- July 02, 2020
-
Highlights
George McNeill birdies No. 15 in Round 1 at Rocket Mortgage
In the opening round of the 2020 Rocket Mortgage Classic, George McNeill makes a 8-foot birdie putt on the par-3 15th hole.
George McNeill hit 15 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, and finished the round bogey free.
On the par-5 fourth, George McNeill's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved George McNeill to 1 under for the round.
At the 425-yard par-4 10th, after his drive went to the fairway bunker McNeill stuck his next shot close and carded a birdie. This moved McNeill to 2 under for the round.
On the 577-yard par-5 17th hole, McNeill reached the green in 3 and sunk a 6-foot putt for birdie. This moved McNeill to 5 under for the round.
-
-
Don’t miss anything from the PGA TOUR & its partners
Connect to get special offers and updates
Please enter a valid email address.