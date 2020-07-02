-
Fabián Gómez shoots 2-under 70 in round one of the Rocket Mortgage Classic
July 02, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- July 02, 2020
Fabián Gómez hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, finishing at 2 under for the tournament.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 393-yard par-4 13th hole, Gómez had a 95 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Gómez to 1 under for the round.
On the 555-yard par-5 14th, Gómez had a bogey after hitting the green in 5 and one putting. This moved Gómez to even for the round.
On the par-4 second, Gómez's 149 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Gómez to 1 under for the round.
At the 167-yard par-3 fifth, Gómez hit a tee shot 177 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 7-foot putt for birdie. This moved Gómez to 2 under for the round.
