Erik van Rooyen hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, finishing at 3 over for the tournament.

After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, van Rooyen hit his next to the right side of the fairway. He hit his third shot to the green and had a three-putt for a bogey on the par-5 14th. This moved van Rooyen to 1 over for the round.

On the 160-yard par-3 15th, van Rooyen's tee shot went 138 yards to the right rough and his chip went 9 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

On the 455-yard par-4 18th, van Rooyen had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving van Rooyen to 3 over for the round.

Van Rooyen got a bogey on the 453-yard par-4 second, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving van Rooyen to 4 over for the round.

After a drive to the left rough on the 635-yard par-5 fourth hole, van Rooyen hit an approach shot from 93 yards to 4 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved van Rooyen to 3 over for the round.

Van Rooyen missed the green on his first shot on the 167-yard par-3 14th but had a chip in from 5 yards for birdie. This moved van Rooyen to 2 over for the round.

On the 372-yard par-4 eighth, van Rooyen had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving van Rooyen to 3 over for the round.