-
-
Emiliano Grillo delivers a bogey-free 6-under 66 in the first at the Rocket Mortgage Classic
-
July 02, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- July 02, 2020
Emiliano Grillo hit 18 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, and finished the round bogey free. Grillo finished his round tied for 3rd at 6 under with Peter Malnati; Scott Stallings and Doc Redman are tied for 1st at 7 under; and Chase Seiffert, Chris Kirk, Adam Hadwin, James Hahn, Richy Werenski, Lucas Glover, and Rickie Fowler are tied for 5th at 5 under.
After a drive to the right rough on the 397-yard par-4 first hole, Emiliano Grillo had a 117 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Emiliano Grillo to 1 under for the round.
On the par-4 third, Grillo's 86 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Grillo to 2 under for the round.
After a 306 yard drive on the 635-yard par-5 fourth, Grillo chipped his third shot to 1 foot, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Grillo to 3 under for the round.
On the 552-yard par-5 seventh hole, Grillo reached the green in 3 and sunk a 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Grillo to 5 under for the round.
After a tee shot at the green on the 233-yard par-3 11th, Grillo missed a birdie attempt from 6-feet taking a par. This left Grillo to 5 under for the round.
At the 160-yard par-3 15th, Grillo hit a tee shot 149 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 12-foot putt for birdie. This moved Grillo to 6 under for the round.
-
-
Don’t miss anything from the PGA TOUR & its partners
Connect to get special offers and updates
Please enter a valid email address.