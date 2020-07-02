-
Doug Ghim shoots 1-under 71 in round one of the Rocket Mortgage Classic
July 02, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Doug Ghim hit 15 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, finishing at 1 under for the tournament.
On the 397-yard par-4 first, Ghim had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Ghim to 1 over for the round.
At the 453-yard par-4 second, Ghim reached the green in 2 and rolled a 31-foot putt for birdie. This put Ghim at even for the round.
After a 290 yard drive on the 552-yard par-5 seventh, Ghim chipped his third shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Ghim to 1 under for the round.
After a tee shot at the green on the 233-yard par-3 11th, Ghim missed a birdie attempt from 8-feet taking a par. This left Ghim to 1 under for the round.
After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Ghim hit his next to the right side of the fairway and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 459-yard par-4 12th. This moved Ghim to even-par for the round.
On the 577-yard par-5 17th, Ghim had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Ghim to 1 under for the round.
