In his first round at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, Donnie Trosper hit 6 of 14 fairways and 9 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 6 over for the tournament.

On the par-4 12th, Trosper's 159 yard approach to 13 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Trosper to 1 under for the round.

On the 555-yard par-5 14th hole, Trosper reached the green in 3 and sunk a 19-inch putt for birdie. This moved Trosper to 1 over for the round.

On the 577-yard par-5 17th hole, Trosper reached the green in 3 and sunk a 20-inch putt for birdie. This moved Trosper to even-par for the round.

Trosper got a bogey on the 455-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Trosper to 1 over for the round.

On the 453-yard par-4 second, Trosper had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Trosper to 2 over for the round.

Trosper got a bogey on the 393-yard par-4 third, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Trosper to 3 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 461-yard par-4 sixth hole, Trosper had a 153 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Trosper to 2 over for the round.

On the 552-yard par-5 seventh, Trosper got on the green in 5 and two-putt for double bogey, bringing Trosper to 4 over for the round.

On the 207-yard par-3 ninth, Trosper tee shot went 200 yards to the left rough, his second shot went 12 yards to the left rough, and his chip went 29 yards to the green where he 2 putted for double bogey. This moved him to 6 over for the round.